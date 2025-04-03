Hungary withdraws from International Criminal Court amid Netanyahu's visit

HQ

The latest news on Hungary . The country Hungary has announced its decision to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), positioning itself as the only European Union nation outside the tribunal.

This comes just after Netanyahu's visit to Budapest, despite the ICC's outstanding arrest warrant for him over alleged war crimes. The Hungarian government confirmed the withdrawal process will begin in line with its constitutional and international legal commitments.

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, who has consistently opposed the ICC's actions and supported Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's stance on the Gaza conflict, has come under scrutiny for endorsing such a controversial stance.