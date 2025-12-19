Hungary, Slovakia, Czech Republic allow EU loan to Ukraine but opt out of contributions

HQ

Hungary has agreed not to block the major EU-backed, interest-free loan to Ukraine covering its military and economic needs for the next two years, but will not contribute financially, officials said early Friday.

Orbán accepted the deal on condition that Hungary, along with Slovakia and the Czech Republic, is excluded from guaranteeing the debt. The compromise followed the EU's failure to agree on using frozen Russian assets to finance Kyiv.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said Ukraine would only have to repay the loan if Russia paid reparations for the war, adding that the EU still reserved the right to use immobilised Russian assets if compensation was not forthcoming.

The agreement sends a political signal of continued EU support for Ukraine, even as divisions persist over how far the bloc is willing to go in tapping Russian funds to pay for the war. For more, you can check out the post below (Orbán: via X).