HQ

Yesterday, Ukraine accused unidentified reconnaissance drones of crossing its western border, suggesting they may have come from Hungary, a NATO and EU member, which under Orban's leadership has been unusually close to Russia compared to other European countries. Now, Hungary has dismissed Zelensky's suggestion that drones crossing into Ukraine may have originated from Hungarian territory, calling his remarks obsessive and baseless. "President Zelensky is losing his mind to his anti-Hungarian obsession. He's now starting to see things that aren't there," Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a post on X. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!