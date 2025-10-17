Hungary prepares to host Trump-Putin peace summit in Budapest

HQ

Hungary just confirmed it will guarantee Vladimir Putin's entry and safe return for his upcoming meeting with Donald Trump in Budapest. The summit, focused on ending the war in Ukraine, is expected to take place soon, with preparations reportedly advancing quickly. Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, a close ally of both leaders, emphasized Hungary's sovereignty in welcoming Putin despite the ongoing ICC warrant. The choice of venue has drawn international attention, as Hungary distances itself from the court while calling on Europe to reopen diplomatic dialogue with Moscow. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!