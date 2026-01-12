Hungary grants asylum to former Polish minister under investigation

HQ

Hungary has granted political asylum to Zbigniew Ziobro, Poland's former justice minister, who is under investigation for alleged abuse of power and misuse of public funds during the previous Law and Justice (PiS) government.

Ziobro, once one of the most influential figures in PiS and the architect of its controversial judicial reforms, faces 26 criminal allegations, including claims that he led an organised group that diverted money from a victims' support fund for political purposes. Prosecutors are also examining whether the funds were used to purchase Pegasus spyware allegedly deployed against political opponents.

Zbigniew Ziobro // Shutterstock

Since PiS lost power in 2023, Poland has been governed by a pro-EU coalition led by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, which has pledged to investigate corruption and restore judicial independence. Ziobro denies all wrongdoing, calling the case a politically motivated vendetta, and says he cannot expect a fair trial at home.

Hungary's decision adds to tensions between Warsaw and Budapest, longtime allies under their former nationalist governments. Polish officials reacted angrily, accusing Ziobro of fleeing justice, while Hungary's foreign minister said asylum had been granted to several Poles claiming political persecution.