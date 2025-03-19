Hungary ratifies law banning Pride marches amid public outcry

HQ

Under the shadow of a setting sun, thousands of protesters gathered on Tuesday, their voices rising in unison against a law that threatens to silence the expression of diversity that has flourished since 1997, when rainbow flags first brightened the city's streets.

On Wednesday, the legislation banning LGBTQ+ Pride marches was signed. The law, which claims to protect children from harmful influences, also grants police the authority to use facial recognition technology to identify and fine participants.

Despite widespread condemnation, the government has doubled down on its stance, further straining its relationship with European Union institutions. Some Pride organizers, however, remain defiant, pledging to proceed with this year's march in June.