Hungary decides to stay as a member of the International Criminal Court

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The Hungarian parliament has approved legislation that will keep the country a member of the International Criminal Court (ICC), as reported by Reuters and YLE.

This is a step back for Hungary, because former prime minister Viktor Orbán initiated the process of Hungary's withdrawal from the ICC back in 2025. This was due to take effect on June 2nd, 2026. But now, the Hungarian parliament overwhelmingly repealed the law to withdraw from the ICC. Of the 199 members of parliament, 133 voted in favor, 37 against, and five abstained.

So why was this process started in the first place? Orbán's government justified its decision to withdraw from the ICC by saying that the court had become "political".

Hungary's current prime minister Péter Magyar had previously pledged ​to keep ​Hungary in the ICC.