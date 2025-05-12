Hungary cancels talks with Ukraine over espionage dispute

Dansk
The latest news on Hungary. We now know that Hungary has canceled planned talks with Ukraine regarding minority rights that had been due to take place on Monday, citing the recent diplomatic row between the two nations.
This decision follows mutual expulsions of diplomats and accusations of espionage, with Hungary's foreign ministry declaring that recent developments hinder productive discussions. Despite this, Hungary maintains its willingness for future dialogue.