English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Hungary cancels talks with Ukraine over espionage dispute

Diplomatic tensions rise as Hungary halts discussions on minority rights.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Hungary. We now know that Hungary has canceled planned talks with Ukraine regarding minority rights that had been due to take place on Monday, citing the recent diplomatic row between the two nations.

This decision follows mutual expulsions of diplomats and accusations of espionage, with Hungary's foreign ministry declaring that recent developments hinder productive discussions. Despite this, Hungary maintains its willingness for future dialogue.

Hungary cancels talks with Ukraine over espionage dispute
Viktor Orban, Hungary's prime minister attends a European Union leaders informal summit in Brussels, Belgium June 17, 2024 // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsHungaryUkraine


Loading next content