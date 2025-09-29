Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites in retaliatory move

HQ

We just got the news that Hungary has barred access to a dozen Ukrainian news outlets after Kyiv recently restricted several Hungarian-language portals accused of spreading pro-Russian narratives. The move reflects the strained ties between the neighbors, already unsettled by the war in Ukraine and disagreements over sanctions and military support. Hungarian officials framed the decision as a proportional response, pointing to what they described as censorship targeting critical voices on EU and NATO policy. Among the sites now blocked is a prominent publication following Ukraine's European ambitions, signaling a deeper clash between Budapest and Kyiv at a sensitive moment for both countries. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!