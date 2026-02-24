Hungary blocks new Russia sanctions and €90 billion loan to Ukraine before 4th war anniversary

HQ

On Monday, the country maintained its veto against the new EU sanctions package on Russia and the €90 billion loan for Ukraine, dealing a blow to European unity on the eve of the war's fourth anniversary. The standoff centers on halted oil flows through the Soviet-era Druzhba pipeline, with Budapest accusing Kyiv of failing to restore supplies. Slovakia also warned it would suspend emergency electricity support to Ukraine until shipments resume.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas called the failure to reach agreement "a setback," while European Council President Antonio Costa urged Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to honor previous commitments. Orban responded that Ukraine could restart oil transit if it chose to, and said he would not back decisions favorable to Kyiv until the dispute is resolved. Ukraine, however, says Russian attacks in January damaged the pipeline infrastructure and repairs are ongoing.

On the battlefield, Ukraine's army claimed it had restored control over 400 square kilometers along part of the southern frontline. Meanwhile, Russian drone strikes killed two people in the Odesa region overnight, underscoring the continued intensity of a war that began with Moscow's full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022. That is, 4 years ago...