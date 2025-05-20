Hungary approves bill to leave ICC

Dansk
Svenska
Norsk
Suomi
Deutsch
Italiano
Español
Português
Français
Nederlands
中文
Indonesia
Polski
日本語
한국어
Čeština
Ελληνικά
Türkçe
Tiếng Việt
عربي
Follow us
The latest news on Hungary. We now know that Hungary's legislature has approved a bill on Tuesday to begin a year-long process to leave the International Criminal Court, citing concerns over the court's increasing politicization.
The decision follows Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's meeting with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who visited Hungary despite an ICC warrant. The move signals closer ties with Israel and a clear rejection of international legal oversight.