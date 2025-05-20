English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Hungary approves bill to leave ICC

The Hungarian parliament has initiated the country's exit from the ICC after criticizing its politicization.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Hungary. We now know that Hungary's legislature has approved a bill on Tuesday to begin a year-long process to leave the International Criminal Court, citing concerns over the court's increasing politicization.

The decision follows Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's meeting with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who visited Hungary despite an ICC warrant. The move signals closer ties with Israel and a clear rejection of international legal oversight.

Hungary approves bill to leave ICC
Benjamin Netanyahu and Viktor Orbán // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsHungaryIsrael


Loading next content