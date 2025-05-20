Hungary approves bill to leave ICC

HQ

The latest news on Hungary . We now know that Hungary's legislature has approved a bill on Tuesday to begin a year-long process to leave the International Criminal Court, citing concerns over the court's increasing politicization.



The decision follows Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's meeting with Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who visited Hungary despite an ICC warrant. The move signals closer ties with Israel and a clear rejection of international legal oversight.