Hungarian opposition takes lead over Orbán, polls shows

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Hungary's opposition Tisza party has taken the lead over Prime Minister Viktor Orbán's ruling Fidesz, according to a new poll published ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election.

The survey, conducted by the Publicus Institute, shows Tisza (led by Péter Magyar) with 52% support among decided voters, compared to 39% for Fidesz. Among all respondents, Tisza stands at 38%, while Fidesz trails at 29%.

Despite the opposition's apparent advantage, the outcome remains uncertain due to a large share of undecided voters, estimated at around 25%.

The election represents the most serious challenge to Orbán's 16-year rule, with multiple recent polls indicating a consistent lead for Tisza in the final weeks of the campaign.