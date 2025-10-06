Hundreds trapped on Mount Everest after blizzard

HQ

We just got the news that a powerful snowstorm has left hundreds of hikers stranded on Mount Everest after severe weather swept across the Himalayas during China's national holiday week. Rescue operations are still underway, with many trekkers already brought to safety while others remain trapped along the mountain's eastern routes. The blizzard struck without warning, burying camps under thick snow and forcing teams to take shelter in overcrowded tents. Local authorities have since suspended access to the Everest Scenic Area, as emergency crews continue battling harsh winds and heavy snowfall to reach those still waiting to be evacuated. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so at the following link. Go!