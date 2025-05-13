English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Hundreds of thousands pray for peace and Pope Leo at Fatima shrine

Around 270,000 pilgrims gathered in Portugal to mark the Virgin Mary's apparition and show support for the new pontiff.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Portugal. On Monday, the Fatima shrine in Portugal welcomed some 270,000 pilgrims from across the globe as they prayed for peace and for Pope Leo XIV's mission as the new leader of the Catholic Church.

The annual gathering commemorates the reported 1917 apparition of the Virgin Mary and draws visitors who walk for miles in devotion. This year's event carried added weight following the Pope's recent appeal for an end to global conflict.

Hundreds of thousands pray for peace and Pope Leo at Fatima shrine
FATIMA, PORTUGAL - MAY 13: Worshippers attend an international pilgrimage at Fatima Sanctuary May 13, 2009 in Fatima. Fatima is one of the most important shrines of the world dedicated to Virgin Mary // Shutterstock

This post is tagged as:

World newsPortugal


Loading next content