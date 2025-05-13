Hundreds of thousands pray for peace and Pope Leo at Fatima shrine

HQ

The latest news on Portugal . On Monday, the Fatima shrine in Portugal welcomed some 270,000 pilgrims from across the globe as they prayed for peace and for Pope Leo XIV's mission as the new leader of the Catholic Church.

The annual gathering commemorates the reported 1917 apparition of the Virgin Mary and draws visitors who walk for miles in devotion. This year's event carried added weight following the Pope's recent appeal for an end to global conflict.