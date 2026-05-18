Humble SV Elversberg, from a 13,000 people German municipality, earns historic promotion to Bundesliga

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SV Elversberg, a modest football club in Spiesen-Elversberg, a small municipality in Saarland, Germany, with a population of 13,080 from the 2024 census, has secured a historic promotion to Bundesliga, following a 3-0 win over Preußen Münster, finishing in second place of the 2. Bundesliga, with the same amount of points as Paderborn (62) but with a far superior Goal Difference, finishing runner-ups behind Schalke with 70 points.

This football club, with a 10-seat capacity stadium, the Ursapharm-Arena, where almost the entire town would fit, was founded in 1907 but has played most of its life in lower categories: regional leagues and third, fourth, or fifth divisions. They achieved a promotion to 3. Liga in 2021-22, and the following season they achieved a historic promotion to 2. Bundesliga, their highest ever league so far, under coach Horst Steffen, who left last summer to Bundesliga club Werder Bremen, being sacked in February.

One year ago, they were one goal away from qualifying for Bundesliga after losing 4-3 in the promotion play-off. One year later, a 3-0 win in the final matchday of the second division secured the promotion to Bundesliga on goal difference, without the need to go to play-offs.

The manager, Vincent Wagner, formerly coach for Hoffenheim II, told that a friend had said to him that 'Elv promoting is like flying to the moon'. "We managed to make the moon landing today", he said (via BuliNews).