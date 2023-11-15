Humble Games is latest to cut jobs

HQ

As the games industry continues to face job security woes, Humble Games has now announced that it is the latest company to make layoffs. Following a report from Sports Illustrated's gaming section, the video game company has now confirmed that layoffs did take place, although the extent was not outlined.

The confirmation from Humble Games states specifically, "Yesterday was a difficult day for Humble Games and we can confirm that we had to say goodbye to valued colleagues. Like many companies this year, we have experienced trends that required this restructure in order to ensure our long-term success.

"It's especially worth noting that everyone impacted by these changes are talented, dedicated individuals who made a huge impact.

"Humble Games remains focused and committed to working with amazing indie developers to bring their experiences to players around the world in the years ahead."

Various former employees have taken to LinkedIn to talk about them being laid off by the company, but we are waiting to hear how much of the workforce has been released as part of this restructuring effort.