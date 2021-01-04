Humble Choice Bundle for January features Warhammer: Chaosbane and Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey

You're watching Advertisements

The first Humble Choice Bundle of 2021 is here, and Humble Bundle is starting off with a strong January. This month, Humble Choice subscribers can get their hands on a variety of great games, headlined by the hack-and-slash title Warhammer: Chaosbane and the survival game Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey.

Also as part of this month's line-up, Humble Choice subscribers can look to play PC Building Simulator, Pathologic 2, Vampire: The Masquerade - Shadows of New York, Song of Horror, Tales of the Neon Sea, Total Tank Simulator, Minoria, Deleveled, Not Tonight, and The Ambassador: Fractured Timelines.

To play all of these great games as part of the Humble Choice Bundle, you will need a subscription to the service (you can grab one here if you'd like), and likewise these will all be PC only, as is the case with the Humble Bundle storefront.

To see what we thought about the two headline titles, be sure to check out our reviews of Warhammer: Chaosbane and Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey.