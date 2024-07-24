Humble Bundle's publishing label undergoes major restructuring, staff laid off

HQ

Another day in the gaming industry and another sad report that Humble Games, the publishing arm of Humble Bundle, is laying off all 36 of its employees. It was initially thought that the whole company had shut down, too, following a LinkedIn post from a former employee, but that is apparently not the case.

According to a statement made by Humble Games to Game Developer, the layoffs are part of restructuring efforts. These efforts "involved much deliberation and careful thought, with the goal of ensuring the stability and support of our developers and ongoing projects."

"We are acutely aware of the profound impact this decision has on our team members at Humble Games and deeply empathize with everyone affected. Our team's contributions have been world-class and invaluable, supporting the launch of our games since we started publishing in 2017."

The restructure apparently has no impact on Humble Bundle's operations, and the transition will try and be as smooth as possible for everyone involved.