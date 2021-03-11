Humble Bundle raised over $30 million for charity in 2020

You're watching Advertisements

Humble Bundle has released a blog and infographic detailing all of the money it has raised over 2020, and the total has exceeded an astonishing $30 million. The online store known for its great offers that allow you to split the money you pay between charities, creators, Humble Bundle itself and other options has even contributed over $8.1 million in the fight against Covid-19, with donations going to Doctors Without Borders and the International Rescue Committee.

The infographic notes that Humble Bundle has also supported 224 charities, with $2.2 million going to help those affected by the Australian wildfires (with donations going to the Australian Red Cross and the World Wildlife Fund) and $4.6 million going to the fight for racial justice, as it supports the NAACP Legal Defense, among other organisations.

The blog post that contained the infographic also stated that Humble Bundle intends to continue this success into 2021. "We've always felt games have an extraordinary ability to connect people together and today, we're proud to share what that collective power can do. We're looking forward to accomplishing even more together in 2021."

You can take a look at the full infographic below that names some further charities and organisations that Humble Bundle has supported over the course of 2020.