Humberly Gonzalez would love to bring Star Wars Outlaws Kay Vess to live-action

HQ

It's not exactly uncommon for the actors behind Star Wars video game protagonists to want the chance to bring their characters to the live-action galaxy far, far away. We've seen Cameron Monaghan, who plays Cal Kestis in the Star Wars Jedi games, state many times that he's waiting for the call up, and now Humberly Gonzalez, the performer behind Star Wars Outlaws' Kay Vess, also wants to take a stab at live-action too.

Speaking with VGC recently, Gonzalez confirmed an interest in tasting the live-action waters by stating, "Absolutely. Seeing what an actual human connection to the world could look like, I know I have the skills to bring that to real life."

With Star Wars Outlaws being set between Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, do you think there is any room for Kay Vess to appear in live-action Star Wars? Perhaps the Lando spinoff film by Donald Glover could be a prime candidate?