Humberly González: "Kay Vess would have shot Greedo first"

Who shot first, Han or Greedo? It's very, very clear Harrison Ford doesn't give one about the answer, so we've gone to our other favourite scoundrel for their take on what they would do. Humberly González recently sat down with our very own David Caballero at Gamescom to discuss all things Kay Vess, including how she would have handled Greedo.

"You know what, because Kay Vess doesn't really know what she's doing, she's a shoot first person," González said. "Even if she's shooting the wrong person, she's like, I'm gonna protect myself and you will see this in the game. Every time she enters a new room and she doesn't know who they are, she is constantly like instantly gun, instantly gun and they're like, chill woman."

So, basically, watch out for Kay Vess unless you know her. It's nice to see a character who perhaps doesn't do everything in their power to find a peaceful solution to everything, and it's sure to reflect the intentions of many gamers as they explore the open world of Star Wars Outlaws. A lot of us are going to be shoot first, ask questions later kinds of players.

Check out the full interview below: