Humans won't be taking up the spotlight in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire

There's nothing worse than going to see a monster movie and having to spend most of the film's runtime pretending to care about people when you just want to see a great ape or lizard smash buildings and fight other monsters.

Luckily, it seems that in the upcoming Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, the focus will very much be placed on the monsters rather than the people. "We're just the sideshow," said actor Dan Stevens when asked who the stars of the movie are.

Director Adam Wingard spoke about how the decision to focus on the monsters is largely to please his inner 10-year-old. "The whole drive I had for myself as a filmmaker in making this movie was trying to appeal to the inner 10-year-old in me," he told the South China Morning Post. "Because that was my initiation into the whole thing I think I'm still sort of aiming towards that kid, trying to show him a good time."

Of course, a Godzilla movie with a focus on people can be successful. Take a look at Godzilla: Minus One, for example, but when it comes to a proper popcorn-munching blockbuster, the trauma can move over to one side so we can see Godzilla go Super Saiyan thank you very much.