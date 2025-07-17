Humanoid robot artist Ai-Da asks the question of what is art?

HQ

As of late, with the growing rise of artificial intelligence, we're seeing a level of backlash particularly in the creative space as the work of talented humans is being washed over by AI-generated alternatives, often even seeing creatives lose their jobs so resources can be committed to AI initiatives. As it stands, it's a one-way street where many are unhappy with AI's incorporation into the creative field, but Ai-Da is looking to challenge everyone's perspective.

For those unaware, Ai-Da is a humanoid robot artist that paints, sculpts, draws, designs, performs, and writes. It's a multi-faceted machine that has created all manner of work that would frankly confuse your perception on what constitutes artistry. And that's the point.

The website dedicated to the robot explains: "The role and definition of art changes over time. Ai-Da's work is art, because it reflects the enormous integration of technology in today's society."

It goes further to add: "Ai-Da is a machine with a fusion of electronic/AI/human inputs, and her artwork is a machine-human collaboration - helping us reflect on our own worlds which are increasingly enmeshed with technology. Ai-Da creates art, because art no longer has to be restrained by the requirement of human agency alone."

Some of the work that the robot has created has included a portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth, a performance dedicated to Yoko Ono, a sculpture of a wasp, and so much more. Check out Ai-Da's portfolio here.