Humanoid robot artist Ai-Da asks the question of what is art?

The machine has created all manner of work that is asking many to redefine what we know of art.

As of late, with the growing rise of artificial intelligence, we're seeing a level of backlash particularly in the creative space as the work of talented humans is being washed over by AI-generated alternatives, often even seeing creatives lose their jobs so resources can be committed to AI initiatives. As it stands, it's a one-way street where many are unhappy with AI's incorporation into the creative field, but Ai-Da is looking to challenge everyone's perspective.

For those unaware, Ai-Da is a humanoid robot artist that paints, sculpts, draws, designs, performs, and writes. It's a multi-faceted machine that has created all manner of work that would frankly confuse your perception on what constitutes artistry. And that's the point.

The website dedicated to the robot explains: "The role and definition of art changes over time. Ai-Da's work is art, because it reflects the enormous integration of technology in today's society."

It goes further to add: "Ai-Da is a machine with a fusion of electronic/AI/human inputs, and her artwork is a machine-human collaboration - helping us reflect on our own worlds which are increasingly enmeshed with technology. Ai-Da creates art, because art no longer has to be restrained by the requirement of human agency alone."

Some of the work that the robot has created has included a portrait of the late Queen Elizabeth, a performance dedicated to Yoko Ono, a sculpture of a wasp, and so much more. Check out Ai-Da's portfolio here.

