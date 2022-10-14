Humankind will not be coming to consoles in November as planned

HQ

Sega and Amplitude Studio has announced that console players will have to wait a while longer before being able to play Humankind on Xbox and PlayStation. As noted in a press release, we're told that the editions will be missing their originally planned November 4, 2022 release date, and will instead be coming at an unspecified date in the future, as they have been "delayed until further notice".

It's been added that anyone who has pre-purchased a console edition on a digital storefront will receive refunds where possible.

"We apologise for the inconvenience but rest assured that SEGA Europe, Amplitude Studios and Aspyr are working hard to bring the best possible HUMANKIND experience to console players. We can't give a timeframe on a new release date right now, but as soon as we are in a position to do so, we will let everyone know and we thank the community for their continued support and understanding."

PC players can still look forward to the game's first major expansion, Together We Rule, arriving on November 9 as planned.