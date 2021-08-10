Humankind to launch on Xbox Game Pass

Sega and Amplitude Studios has announced that it will be launching its upcoming 4X strategy game Humankind on Xbox Game Pass for PC on day one. Set to release next week, on August 17, the title will be available on the subscription service on day one, for any subscribers to download and try out.

Ahead of the launch, we've recently had the chance to preview the title one more time, to get an insight in what will be delivered when Humankind releases. Be sure to read our impressions here, or watch our video preview below.