English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Humankind

Humankind to launch on Xbox Game Pass

PC players can play Amplitude Studios' 4X strategy game via the service on day one.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

Sega and Amplitude Studios has announced that it will be launching its upcoming 4X strategy game Humankind on Xbox Game Pass for PC on day one. Set to release next week, on August 17, the title will be available on the subscription service on day one, for any subscribers to download and try out.

Ahead of the launch, we've recently had the chance to preview the title one more time, to get an insight in what will be delivered when Humankind releases. Be sure to read our impressions here, or watch our video preview below.

Humankind

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy