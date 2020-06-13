Cookies

news
Humankind

Humankind: OpenDev early access coming ahead of 2021 launch

Three scenarios will be served up to fans of the upcoming historical strategy game.

Developer Amplitude Studios has just confirmed that promising 4X strategy game Humankind, which was tentatively scheduled to land on PC at some point this year, has been delayed until 2021.

However, if that's news that cuts you to the core, there is a silver lining to halt your despair. That's because the studio just announced OpenDev, a new way of introducing the game to the community via the planned release of three time-limited scenarios (Towers of Babylon, Battles of History, and Hold the Fort) over the course of the next few months.

If you're familiar with the studio then you'll know that Amplitude has a history of developing games with the community at the heart of its efforts, and Humankind seems to be no different in this respect, even if the format is different this time around. Sign up here if you're interested.

