Humankind is now available for pre-order

Pre-orders and pre-purchase opportunities have opened for Amplitude Studios' broad simulation title, Humankind. Announced alongside a new trailer, showing off some fresh gameplay, the bonuses coming to those who get in their orders in early are as follows:

Pre-purchase bonus content:

- Boudicca Avatar set

- Player profile pre-purchase decoration

- Player profile symbol set

Digital Deluxe edition content:

- Humankind base game

- Notre Dame in-game pack; including Notre Dame wonder, narrative events, Victor Hugo avatar

set, and "Inspirational" avatar personality.

- Official digital soundtrack

As of today, the Digital Deluxe edition is also 15% off, providing further incentive to get in early and set yourself up with a copy of the title. If you haven't checked out the trailer yet, you can find it at the top of the page.