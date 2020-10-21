Humankind is now available for pre-order

Pre-orders and pre-purchase opportunities have opened for Amplitude Studios' broad simulation title, Humankind. Announced alongside a new trailer, showing off some fresh gameplay, the bonuses coming to those who get in their orders in early are as follows:
Pre-purchase bonus content:
- Boudicca Avatar set
- Player profile pre-purchase decoration
- Player profile symbol set
Digital Deluxe edition content:
- Humankind base game
- Notre Dame in-game pack; including Notre Dame wonder, narrative events, Victor Hugo avatar
set, and "Inspirational" avatar personality.
- Official digital soundtrack
As of today, the Digital Deluxe edition is also 15% off, providing further incentive to get in early and set yourself up with a copy of the title. If you haven't checked out the trailer yet, you can find it at the top of the page.
