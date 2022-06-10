Cookies

Humankind

Humankind is coming to consoles on November 4

And that of course means Xbox Game Pass on day one as well.

HQ

As part of Summer Game Fest yesterday, Amplitude Studios' Humankind had a fleeting appearance, an appearance in the form of a new trailer that revealed that the 4X strategy game would in fact be making its debut on consoles.

Set to arrive on both PlayStation and Xbox on November 4, 2022, we're also told that this console release will mean that the game will land on Xbox Game Pass on day one as well, which makes sense since the PC version came to Game Pass on day one as well.

You can check out the console announcement trailer for the game below.

HQ

That wasn't the only Humankind announcement that was made however, as it was also noted that the second DLC for the game, Cultures of Latin America, is out now as well, alongside a free update known as the Bolivar Patch.

Humankind

