English
Gamereactor
news
Humankind

Humankind delayed to August 17

The strategy title will no longer be released next month.

The curse of the delay has struck once again, as Amplitude Studios' upcoming strategy title Humankind will no longer be launching on April 22, but instead will be shifting to an August 17, 2021 release date.

The title has been dubbed as Amplitude's magnum opus, and the delay is aiming to give the developer the extra time to accommodate the feedback it has received following OpenDev sessions.

Speaking on the delay, Humankind's chief creative officer and studio head Romain de Waubert de Genlis said in a press release; "Players have always been at the heart of Amplitude's philosophy and releasing HUMANKIND in August will allow us the extra time to keep working with the community and polishing the game for an amazing day one experience."

To thank those who have waited patiently for the game, Amplitude is now offering two more avatars to pre-purchasers, which includes the Lucy and Edgar Allen Poe set.

If you haven't already check out the pre-purchase gameplay trailer for the game below.

Humankind

