Humankind
Humankind closed beta to start "very soon"

We've been encouraged to keep an eye on the PC Gaming Show for more details and a "surprise announcement".

Sega and Amplitude Studios has just announced that its 4X strategy game Humankind will in fact be heading into closed beta "very soon". We have been told that more information on when the closed beta will start will be revealed during the PC Gaming Show tomorrow, and that there will also be an accompanying "surprise announcement".

As for what we do know, the closed beta itself will be available to anyone who has pre-purchased the game, and that other players can receive access if they are fortunate enough to get a drop from watching one of a select few streamers playing the beta over the period it is live. The selected streamers are:


  • AmplitudeStudios

  • Burke Black

  • GamerZakh

  • Joueur du Grenier

  • Lewis

  • Lomadiah

  • Marbozir

  • Quill18

  • ZeratoR

  • Shurjoka

We've also been told that the closed beta will include access to five of the six eras available in the game, or alternatively 200 turns, making it the most expansive look at the game so far (the previous OpenDev builds largely focussed on early game content).

You can take a look at the closed beta trailer below, and can check out our most recent thoughts on the game over here.

Humankind

Amplitude's historical 4X wants you to stir the melting pot of history to create a civilisation that can stand the test of time.



