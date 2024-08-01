Human trafficking ring exposed at San Diego Comic-Con

HQ

It appears that a dark secret was lurking beneath the fun of San Diego Comic-Con or SDCC this year, as the local police force unearthed a human trafficking ring in a sting operation leading to 14 arrests.

10 victims were also recovered, one of which was as young as 16. "Unfortunately, sex traffickers capitalize on large-scale events such as Comic-Con to exploit their victims for profit," said Attorney General Rob Bonta in a press release. "These arrests send a clear message to potential offenders that their criminal behavior will not be tolerated."

The event organisers themselves were apparently unaware of the investigation, but according to the San Diego Police Force, events like these are used to allow human trafficking to take place behind the scenes. Police officers as part of the investigation went undercover as potential buyers to root out the victims and those selling forced labour and sex.

