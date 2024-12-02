HQ

Tragedy in Guinea Conakry after an stampede in a football match in Nzérékoré leaves dozen dead. The second biggest city in the country held a football match between Nzérékoré and Labé honouring president Mamady Doumbouya, who rose to power after a coup in 2021.

But after fans disagreed with a decision by the referee, they started throwing stones and objects and invading the pitch. Police came and used tear gas against the furious crowd, wich led to the thousand of spectators trying to escape the stadium. "It all started with a contested decision by the referee. Then fans invaded the pitch", said one witness.

Provisionally, the number given by the authorities is 56 confirmed dead, but some local outlets are talking about "hundreds". According to doctors quoted by AFP, there were bodies "lined up as far as the eye can see in hospitals" or even "lying in the hallways".

Internet access in the region has been restricted, according to one local journalist contacted by BBC. Guinea's Prime Minister Bah Oury has send his condolences and asked for calm, while local media fear the death toll could be higher.

These kind of honorary sporting events are common in the West Nafrican nation, despite criticism from opposition parties, who see these events as attempts to legitimise Doumbouya's "illegal and inappropriate candidacy", as read in Al Jazeera.