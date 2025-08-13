Human rights situation has "worsened" in the UK, France, and Germany in the last year, according to the United States

HQ

The latest news on the UK and the USA. The Trump administration of the United States has produced a report wherein it comments on the human rights situation in the United Kingdom, noting that it has "worsened" in the past year.

According to the report, as per BBC News, the UK has faced a restriction in freedom of speech, all while threats of violence have increased, largely motivated by a rise in antisemitism in the country. It claims that national government officials have frequently intervened to "chill speech" and that the recent online restrictions imposed by the Online Safety Act has in fact "disfavoured voices on political or religious grounds."

The UK wasn't the only country named in the report however, as the US also took aim at France and Germany too, noting that human rights situations in the European countries has also declined as of late.

It should be said that this comes as the Trump administration has made sweeping changes to vaccine development and ordered homeless people out of its capital city, while America still faces frequent fatal shootings around the country, and all at a time when President Trump has been claimed to be on the Epstein List too.