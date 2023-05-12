Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

We only use them to understand how you interact with our website so we can improve it. We use third-party software, but in NO case do we store personal data.

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

Human Resources brings on an even more stacked cast for Season 2

The animated show will be back on Netflix next month.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The Big Mouth spin-off, Human Resources, is making its return to Netflix next month for its second and final outing, and with the new season set to arrive on June 9, the streaming service has now debuted a trailer to tease the sorts of weird and wacky antics that it'll offer up.

Continuing some of the story arcs that started with Season 1, we can expect new clients for the emotional monsters to take on, angry love bugs, a zombie penis, all on top of a stacked cast that has added the likes of Miley Cyrus, Florence Pugh, Eugene Levy, Jemaine Clement, Sam Richardson, and so forth.

Needless to say, if you enjoyed Season 1 of Human Resources, Season 2 looks like something you won't want to miss.

HQ
Human Resources brings on an even more stacked cast for Season 2


Loading next content