Human Resources brings on an even more stacked cast for Season 2

The Big Mouth spin-off, Human Resources, is making its return to Netflix next month for its second and final outing, and with the new season set to arrive on June 9, the streaming service has now debuted a trailer to tease the sorts of weird and wacky antics that it'll offer up.
Continuing some of the story arcs that started with Season 1, we can expect new clients for the emotional monsters to take on, angry love bugs, a zombie penis, all on top of a stacked cast that has added the likes of Miley Cyrus, Florence Pugh, Eugene Levy, Jemaine Clement, Sam Richardson, and so forth.
Needless to say, if you enjoyed Season 1 of Human Resources, Season 2 looks like something you won't want to miss.