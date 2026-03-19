Human Fall Flat's Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is now available

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The Nintendo Switch was a great console with a huge catalogue of indie, exclusive, and AA games. Although players on this platform didn't get all the third-party AAA titles, no one can say that Nintendo's hybrid console had a poor game library. However, many games had to make the odd cut to run on the Nintendo Switch, and with the hybrid's successor, the Nintendo Switch 2, many developers have stepped up their game to ensure we get the best possible version of their titles.

No Brake Games, the developers of Human Fall Flat, are releasing the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition of their famous physics-based game today. This version is available digitally for £15.99 / €19.99, and owners of Human Fall Flat on the Nintendo Switch can upgrade to the Switch 2 Edition for £3.99 / €4.99. Here are the key features of this new version:



All current and future levels, from beloved classics to brand-new worlds, will be available as soon as they land on consoles.



Tackle puzzles solo, or try the online multiplayer for up to 8 players, where teamwork, chaos, and laughter collide.



Play seamlessly using the Nintendo Switch 2 mouse controls for extra accuracy



Gamechat functionality allows players to share audio and video using the built-in gamepad microphone



Gameshare allows players to share the new Nintendo Switch 2 levels with friends on Nintendo Switch



It's always good to see developers offering improved versions of their games, even several years after their initial release. Does this mean we can expect to see Human Fall Flat 2 on the Nintendo Switch 2? We hope so, because it's the sort of game that fits very well with the console's co-op concept. Will you give this new version a go, or would you rather wait and see if the sequel comes out on the console?