Human: Fall Flat

Human: Fall Flat is celebrating its fifth anniversary by hosting a level design competiton

The winner will have their level implemented into the game at a later date.

With Human: Fall Flat soon to blow out five birthday candles, No Brakes Games and Curve Digital are hosting a special level design competition. Participants can design their levels however they wish whether their talents are in painting, drawing, building, or even baking. The creator of the most imaginative design will receive a bundle of hardware prizes and their level will be immortalised forever and be implemented into the game.

Registration for the competition is open now and players have until August 12 at 11pm BST to submit their designs. To enter players must follow the game's official Twitter and then click on the following link and share a photo of their creation. You can take a look at the competition page here.

