Human: Fall Flat has now toppled its way onto PS5

Those in the PlayStation camp might have had to wait slightly longer for a new-gen version of Human: Fall Flat, but the game is finally out now on PS5.

Along with faster loading times, the headlining feature here is support for the console's DualSense controller which is said to bring "a whole new dimension to the Human: Fall Flat experience." Haptic Feedback will reportedly enhance the feeling of actions such as climbing and swinging and the adaptive triggers will help to add immersion when moving heavy objects. In a press release we received, nothing was detailed about improvements to visuals and performance, so it's unclear whether this versions includes these.

