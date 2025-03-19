Human brain cells are the centre of the CL1 biological computer

HQ

It might sound like something out of Fallout or Warhammer 40,000, but no, its real. A computer based on lab grown brain cells, which are grown across a silicon chip, sending and receiving electrical impulses.

Everything is run in the dystopian simulated world of biOS - Biological Intelligence Operating System. As neurons in the brain cells react, so does the simulated world. It's a fully direct connection to the neurons that are possible for the six months they are kept alive.

It's a "programmable organic neural network", USB connected, and even comes with a touchscreen.

However, this grimdark product does have some humour to it - according to its website, it is made with "animal-free testing". So, mad scientists do have humour. They even call it "ethically superior".

Cortical Labs

They whole point is that instead of using AI, real living brain cells have neurons that use less energy and learn with a lot less training. Controlling it via a cloud-based service that can access your biological computer via a browser.

If the price of $35,000 does not scare you, perhaps you should still ask; "Just because you can doesn't mean you should?"