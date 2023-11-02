Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | The Talos Principle 2
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Futurama

      Hulu renews Futurama by ordering two new seasons

      Matt Groening's series rose from the ashes to stay.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Last year, fans of the sci-fi animated series Futurama erupted in jubilation when the Hulu platform released Season 11 after bringing the series back from obscurity by commissioning 20 new episodes. Since then the series has enjoyed a second life and has enjoyed great success. Enough so that the platform has ordered another two new seasons with another 20-episode package.

      This has been confirmed by Variety, which reminds us that the second batch of episodes already in production corresponding to season 12 will see the light in 2024, while the other 20 episodes will be divided between future seasons 13 and 14.

      Although we still don't know the plot of this new batch of Futurama, we can trust that they will continue to offer the same level of quality in their animation and scripts as we follow the adventures of Fry, Leela, Bender and the rest of the great characters in the year 3000.

      Futurama

      Related texts



      Loading next content