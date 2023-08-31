Hulu cancels The Great after three seasons

HQ

The Great has been cancelled at Hulu after three seasons. The show starred Elle Fanning as Catherine the Great, Russia's empress from 1762 to 1796. It depicted how she ruled as well as her relationship with her husband, played by Nicolas Hoult.

It was a show that received a very solid critical reception ever since it launched back in 2020. The most recent season didn't exactly end on a cliff-hanger, but it didn't finish the story either. For whatever reason, Hulu decided this wasn't a story worth finishing.

The Great even won an Emmy for Outstanding Period Costumes in 2022, and Hoult and Fanning both received nominations for headlining the series in the same year.

Thanks, Deadline.