Hulk Hogan: Real American premieres on Netflix later this month

Almost a year ago, the tragic news broke that Hulk Hogan had died at the age of 71. He was the person who, more than anyone else, helped transform American professional wrestling from a fairground spectacle mainly in the American South into a global phenomenon.

He had his heyday mainly during the 80s and 90s, and we'll soon get to follow all of this and much more in a new Netflix documentary. It promises the full story of Terry Gene Bollea (his real name) with interviews featuring both him and people close to him, such as his ex-wife Linda Claridge, as well as wrestling figures like Bret Hart, Jimmy Hart, and Kevin Nash.

Check out the trailer for the documentary Hulk Hogan: Real American below. It looks like it will be a must-watch for anyone who loves wrestling or just wants to learn more about the phenomenon.