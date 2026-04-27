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I'd like to start by declaring my love for the professional wrestler Hulk Hogan. Ever since I saw him wrestle in the 80s, he - along with Optimus Prime - has been something of a guiding light in my life and the foundation of a lifelong interest in pro-wrestling. I am proud to have actually met him and spoken to him, which I regard as something of a highlight in my life, so imagine my surprise and excitement when Netflix announced at fairly short notice that they were releasing a documentary dedicated to the man, the myth, and the legend.

Hulk Hogan: Real American is a four-part miniseries spanning almost exactly four hours, with quite a long gap between episodes, and one can assume that production moved rather quickly to strike whilst the iron was hot following his tragic death at the age of 71 just under a year ago. Netflix is the perfect company to make a documentary like this, given their experience with pop culture documentaries, but also as they have a partnership with WWE.

"Train. Say your prayers. Eat your vitamins." // Netflix

Expectations were therefore sky-high when the series kicked off, with each episode representing an era of Hogan's life. Something that strikes me early on is that Hulk Hogan: Real American seems primarily designed to celebrate the most famous wrestler of all-time, rather than offering an impartial portrait of him. That's not to say that controversies aren't addressed, and indeed Hogan himself does much to add nuance to the picture simply by being himself. He was often accused of no longer being Terry Bollea, the person he was born as, but of adopting a mindset as if he were actually the superhero Hulk Hogan, which is also why I will continue to refer to him as Hogan rather than Bollea in this review.

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This shines through early on and on several occasions he speaks so grandiosely that it immediately becomes cringeworthy, providing the contrasts and nuances a documentary so desperately needs. That said, we are still taken on a journey where Netflix has really delved into the archives and lets us relive how WWE (then known as WWF, before the World Wildlife Fund forced them to change their name - but that's another story) reached its heyday, not only through Vince McMahon's aggressive moves, but also thanks to the enormous popularity Hogan brought to the table.

Hogan thus receives, probably quite rightly, a large share of the credit for the fact that wrestling today is a global phenomenon that attracts millions of fans to the arenas and generates billions in revenue. For me, having followed Hogan's journey almost all the way, much of it feels familiar, but there are several clips I haven't seen before and Netflix deserves credit for all the prominent wrestlers they've managed to bring together to be interviewed about Hogan.

"Whatcha gonna do, when Hulkamania runs wild on you!" // Netflix

Many praise his contributions to wrestling, but a great many of them also take the opportunity to paint a more complex picture of a rather problematic man behind the scenes once the cameras have stopped rolling. Best of all is Bret "The Hitman" Hart, who, in his usual outspoken manner, takes the wind out of Hogan's sails by calling him a "backstabbing, knife-wielding piece of shit", referring, among other things, to his interference during WrestleMania IX when Hogan actively undermined Hart's career.

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Overall, the documentary is full of moments where Hogan's less-than-charming personality shines through, and he is surprisingly rarely willing to take responsibility for anything he has done. There are always excuses at hand, and if anything, he has been let down by people rather than the other way round, and at times it becomes almost comical when Netflix shows a dodgy bit of behaviour from Hogan almost back-to-back, only for us to later see him getting upset that he's been treated the same way. To me, it seems obvious that Hogan genuinely believes he was the super-good, wholesome American who urged younger Hulkamaniacs to "Train. Say your prayers. Eat your vitamins." He could therefore do no wrong and that shines through in his personality.

One person who has been more important than anyone else to Hogan's career is the aforementioned McMahon, who, incidentally, has his own highly watchable Netflix documentary. However, he has been thoroughly "cancelled" following a couple of serious missteps over the years, and one can assume that is the reason he does not feature in Hulk Hogan: Real American other than in a few isolated quotes. Hearing his views on Hogan - which include, amongst other things, massive court battles - would have lifted this documentary by at least a notch, but that is not the case.

Another factor that drags the whole thing down is that Hogan himself is keen to remain Hulk Hogan, a man with no weaknesses. When things get sensitive or personal, he simply cuts off the conversation, so as not to appear weak for even a single second. This means we never really get close to the man, despite him sitting there being asked the questions.

"I'm the man that made wrestling famous." // Netflix

All in all, one can view Hulk Hogan: Real American from two different perspectives. One is as a rather weak and cowardly documentary that avoids the protagonist's more troublesome sides, and there are many of them. From a personality that often seems questionable, to throwing friends and colleagues under the bus, accusations of racism, and having sex with his daughter's friend. All of this is reduced to mere asides that I would have loved to see more of, and as a documentary, it simply doesn't cut it.

If, instead, we view Hulk Hogan: Real American as a celebratory tribute to a legendary wrestler who became a pop-cultural phenomenon worldwide, and who inspired countless young people (including myself) to try to be kind and live healthily, then it is a phenomenal miniseries. It offers plenty of eye candy from the archives, the most iconic moments the world of wrestling has to offer, and interviews with so many big names that at times I almost felt my eyes welling up with emotion.

How you feel about it yourself will probably depend on how you view Hulk Hogan. If you regard him as a highly problematic figure and have no interest in wrestling, then it's pure propaganda and a weak documentary. If, on the other hand, you like the wrestler Hulk Hogan, then four hours of delightful wrestling nostalgia await.