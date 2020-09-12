Hugo Weaving won't do any more Lord of the Rings

You're watching Advertisements

Hugo Weaving has managed to play no less than three truly iconic and memorable movie roles; the sneaky Agent Smith from The Matrix trilogy, Red Skull in the Marvel universe, and of course Elrond in Lord of the Rings. However, while he would consider playing the former two again, the last one is a role that we'll never see Weaving take on again.

It was in an interview with Variety, where he replied to a question asking if he would consider returning in the upcoming Amazon take on Lord of the Rings:

"No way. Absolutely no. Matrix might have happened. But Lord of the Rings, no, I would never - I'm not interested in that at all. Look, I loved being in New Zealand with all those great people, and it was like going back to a family but actually, to be honest, I think everyone had more than enough of it."

He might continue doing blockbusters though, although he will prioritise making them in Australia:

"I'm not saying 'no' [to those kinds of tentpole films] because I'm sort of open to anything. But I suppose my interests have always lain with this country and trying to find really interesting projects out here. That's my primary focus."

Would you like to see Hugo Weaving play Elrond again?