Hugo Weaving will return for Slow Horses' fifth season

The big bad villain of Slow Horses: Season 4 was Hugo Weaving, who gave his take on the ex-military and very dangerous and shifty Frank Harkness. The character proved to be one of the biggest thorns in the Slow Horses' sides to date, so much so that he seemingly even managed to walk free when all was said and done after making a bunch of shocking revelations and threats against the MI5 and other intelligence agencies around the world. With this kind of cliffhanger ending, it's probably no surprise that Weaving will return for Season 5 of Slow Horses when that airs likely in mid-to-late 2025.

This has been confirmed in an interview with Variety, where Weaving confirms that he will be returning to London in January for a two-and-a-half month shoot, which is quite surprising to hear that more filming is required especially since we've already seen a trailer for the next batch of episodes.

Weaving touches on and explains this return a little by adding: "Each season generally is a book, but also each season departs a little bit from those books. We're getting to the point with 'Slow Horses' where the seasons are catching up to the amount of books that [Mick] Herron has written."

There is no release date for Slow Horses: Season 5 as of yet, but Apple tends to release one season a year, and with the last one debuting in the autumn, a similar release window does seem likely.