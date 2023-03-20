Hugo Weaving: "The Oscars are corrupt and should be avoided like the plague"

HQ

This year's Oscars have come and gone with the usual mixed emotions in their wake. A happy, even tearful Brendan Fraser, overjoyed Ke Huy Quan, and jubilant Michelle Yeoh and family are just some of the highlights of the evening. However, not all Hollywood bigwigs are as happy with the ostentatious event and Hugo Weaving is one of those who criticised the Academy and the gala in general, to say the least. In an interview with The Australian, he directly aired concerns about the whole thing and said the following:

"I think those awards nights - the Academy Awards or the AACTAs - are totally corrupt these days and to be avoided like the plague"

What do you think about the Oscars, is Mr Weaving right in what he says?