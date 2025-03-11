Hughie Campbell just might survive The Boys: Season 5 after all

HQ

Next year, The Boys is expected to wrap up and end with a fifth and final season. Presumably, that means a series of spectacular deaths as we say goodbye to the scumbags and morally dubious heroes we've come to love over the years.

One of those who has had the hardest time is Hughie Campbell, played by Jack Quaid. If he is not humiliated in various ways by Vought International, he is treated badly by those closest to him instead. But it seems that Campbell will have a pretty good ending. When ComicBook.com asked Quaid about this, he replied:

"I mean, you know our boy's always a bit in some peril. I will say it's been really cool to see Hughie get some good wins this season. And it's been really cool to see him... I think he's the most mature he's ever been. It's a very dark season. I mean, obviously it's the show, but, Hughie really grew into himself this season and I've been really enjoying playing that side of him. Obviously I can't say, too much, but it's been a really cool experience."

Gen V: Season 2 will be released later this year and will build up the story for the grand finale, which appears to premiere in 2026 - although no date has been confirmed yet.