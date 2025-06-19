Hugh Laurie has no interest in discussing his time as Dr. House

House - the show revolving around an erratic doctor named Gregory House with an addition to pain medication and a bum leg - ran for a whopping 177 episodes over eight seasons. It won five Primetime Emmys, two Golden Globes, and actor Hugh Laurie was nominated for Best Actor at the Golden Globes for six years running.

Still, even with all that prestige, and a fan base that still enjoys watching the show, Laurie is deeply uninterested in talking about it in any capacity. Dr. Mike Varshavski, who leads his own Dr. Mike podcast, recently sat down with The Pitt lead Noah Wyle to talk about his show.

During this podcast, Varshavski also revealed he once asked Hugh Laurie to come on as a guest, but a representative for Laurie quickly shut him down. Via GamesRadar, Dr. Mike said: "I'm going to read you quote-unquote what he said: 'He is not interested in opportunities like this, frankly doesn't care about the audience or reliving the show.'"

It's likely a little heart-breaking to die-hard fans that Laurie has no interest in the show at all, but sometimes that's just how things are. At least this means people can put ideas of a revival to bed.

