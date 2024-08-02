Hugh Jackman's Wolverine world record has been broken

HQ

**Spoiler warning for Deadpool & Wolverine**

According to many Marvel fans, there's only one live-action Wolverine, and it's Hugh Jackman, but also in the Marvel movies, it seems (at least for now) that there's only one Blade. Wesley Snipes brought bloody vampire action to our screens in the beloved Blade trilogy, with his last stint as the character being in Blade: Trinity (2004).

However, Snipes' cameo appearance in the recently released Deadpool & Wolverine has earned him not one but two Guinness World Records. Snipes now has beaten Hugh Jackman's record for the longest career as a live-action Marvel character, and he's earned the achievement for the longest gap between character appearances in Marvel films.

If Jackman wants to retain his record, it looks like he's going to have to suit up at least once more in the next two years, so that he can outdo Snipes. Or do you think he should let Blade hold the crown?