Hugh Jackman's Wolverine isn't the only source of Adamantium in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Up until Friday, when Deadpool and Wolverine opened in cinemas, the famed metal Adamantium wasn't actually a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, or even mentioned to any significant extent. Rather, it was all about Vibranium, the same element that Captain America's shield, Ultron's body, and Black Panther's claws were made from.

However, that has now changed as Hugh Jackman's Wolverine has brought his Adamantium skeleton to the MCU, which now seems to suggest that the metal is only found in one place, in Wolverine's bones and claws. It turns out that won't be the case as there's another very big source of Adamantium in the MCU.

As per Variety, during Captain America: Brave New World's appearance at San Diego Comic-Con, it was affirmed that Adamantium was found in the Celestial corpse that is currently bursting out of the ocean, and that the metal is now the rarest element on the planet. No doubt this information will have a sweeping impact in the coming film and the MCU as a whole.