Hugh Jackman was offered the role of James Bond

More than 22 years later, Hugh Jackman is still playing Wolverine on the big screen, the role that made him a star. But his career could well have taken a very different turn. The actor reveals this in an interview with IndieWire, where he explains how he was offered the role of James Bond himself shortly after Pierce Brosnan shelved his Walther PPK. Something he chose at the time to turn down.

"I didn't want to do the same things. You know, the role of the hero action star. I mean, it was the meat-and-potatoes of a lot of American films, that archetype. It was all various forms of heroic guys in tough situations. I was like, 'Uh, no. This is a problem.'"

Jackman also talked about how EON Productions contacted him before the production of Casino Royale.

"I had a look at it. I was like, 'If I'm doing that and Wolverine, I'll have no time to do anything else.' I clearly find it more interesting to play people who colour outside the lines."

